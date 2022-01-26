A Yakima man who was shot by Yakima police following a slow-moving chase Sunday will appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Moises Bello-Medina, 21, was booked into the Yakima County jail Tuesday on suspicion of felony violation of a no-contact order, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, theft of a motor vehicle and eluding police.
Police shot Bello-Medina after YPD officials said he pointed a shotgun at officers at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Sunday. The three officers who were involved, Chris Taylor, Adam Schilperoort and Dylan Alte, are on paid administrative leave per department policy.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting and the case. The unit is comprised of detectives from around the Valley and investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
Yakima police were called to the 1200 block of South Ninth Avenue around 10:46 a.m. for a report of possible shots fired. Callers told dispatchers that a man was in the street holding a shotgun that he had either fired or was pointing at a house in the block, and then left in a white Chevrolet Malibu, according to an affidavit filed by SIU detectives.
YPD officers spotted the car driving away and followed it around the area and attempted to stop it after witnesses confirmed it was the suspect vehicle, according to the affidavit. The vehicle led officers on a slow-speed chase, driving in the wrong direction on West Nob Hill Boulevard, Tieton Drive, West Yakima Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where a witness said the car was hit by a pickup truck when it ran through a red light, and the Malibu’s driver got out, the affidavit said.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy said he saw the suspect, identified as Bello-Medina, raise a long gun, and point it at YPD units and heard several shots from the YPD officers, the affidavit said.
Bello-Medina was shot in the shoulder and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment.
The Malibu Bello-Medina was driving was stolen from a resident in the area of the initial call, the affidavit said.
Bello-Medina had a protective order barring him from contact with one of the residents at the home in the 1200 block of South Ninth Avenue, the affidavit said. Bello-Medina has two prior convictions for violating a no-contact order and is legally barred from having a firearm, the affidavit said.
