A man shot by Yakima police Saturday evening is being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police say the man was wanted on domestic violence charges and was shot after a chase and armed standoff. As of Sunday, April 17, 2022, he was expected to live, Selah Police Chief Dan Christman said Monday. There was no update on his medical condition, Christman said.
Police are waiting to release the man’s name until charges are filed, Christman said.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the incident.
“We really are just fact finders. That’s all we act as,” said Christman, who is chairman of the executive board of the special unit. “Now it's really just a matter of getting out, canvassing neighborhoods looking for video, and filling in those pieces around the actual incident.”
