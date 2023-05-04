Authorities identified a man who was fatally shot by Yakima police Wednesday morning.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said the man, Sergio Orduna-Mata, 39, died from a gunshot wound to the torso, and the manner of death was homicide.
Police went to the 100 block of Union Street at 7:11 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 caller said his brother was off his medication, suffering mental health issues and armed with a sawed-off shotgun, said Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely. The family barricaded themselves inside their home after the man said "he wanted to shoot someone," Seely said.
Three officers who arrived at the scene ordered the man to put down the gun, Seely said, but they said the man leveled the weapon at them, and they opened fire, and then rendered first aid until paramedics arrived.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, Seely said.
Moment of Blessing on Friday
A Moment of Blessing is scheduled for noon Friday near 100 Union Street. The Yakima Association of Faith Communities conducts the ecumenical service at the sites of violence in the city in order to bring peace and healing to the community.
The three police officers who fired on the man were placed on administrative leave following the shooting, Seely said.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an interagency unit that handles officer shootings, will investigate the shooting.
Seely said YPD will conduct its own administrative review to determine if the shooting complied with department policies.
Union Street between East Walnut Street and East Chestnut Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation. Initial police reports said Orduna-Mata was 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.