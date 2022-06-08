The Yakima man who exchanged gunfire with police and was shot May 30 is now in the Yakima County jail.
Zachary Lee Zimmerman, 30, made his preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday on charges of first-degree unlawful firearms possession and possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Zimmerman was shot after Yakima police said he fired on two officers who were investigating a stolen Dodge Durango that he and a woman were standing near at a convenience store in the 1200 block of North First Street shortly before midnight.
When officers approached, Zimmerman ran from them and fired at Officers Jesus Sanchez and Jon Charroin, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by a Sunnyside police detective with the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The YVSIU is an interagency organization that investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
The officers returned fire, firing 15 times between them and wounding Zimmerman, the affidavit said.
Zimmerman was cornered in a row of trailer homes near Bartlett Street where officers said he refused orders to show his hands, and was detained only after police fired less-lethal “beanbag” rounds at him and used a police dog, police said.
Officers found a Ruger 9-mm pistol with no magazine on the ground where he was found, the affidavit said, while one magazine for the pistol was found where Zimmerman had dropped it during the chase, the affidavit said. An evidence technician found a second magazine and two loose live rounds in his clothes, the affidavit said.
Zimmerman was first taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, and was released from that hospital Tuesday, according to a news release from the YVSIU.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Quinten Bowman recommended maintaining the $250,000 bail that was set when his warrant was issued. At the time of the incident, Zimmerman was out on bail awaiting trial on charges of possessing a stolen motor vehicle and second-degree unlawful firearms possession, and has five convictions for felonies involving motor vehicles, as well as theft and escape charges, Bowman said.
“This is an individual who shows an alarming pattern of taking other people’s things and having guns at the same time, presumably to defend those things,” Bowman said. “There is certainly enough belief that anyone who is willing to cause enough of a scene that North First Street has to be shut down is a pending grave threat to the community’s safety.”
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld agreed to maintain the bail, noting that there was evidence that Zimmerman had fired the gun.
Bowman said additional charges could be filed later after the shooting is fully investigated.
While the YVSIU is investigating the criminal side of the shooting, YPD is conducting its own administrative review, and the officers were placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.
