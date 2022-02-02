A 21-year-old Yakima man who was shot by police Jan. 23 has been charged with assaulting two of the officers who shot at him.
Moises Bello-Medina was recently charged with two counts of second-degree assault after police said he pointed a shotgun at YPD officers Christopher Taylor and Dylan Alte. Bello-Medina is also charged with felony violation of a no-contact order, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, eluding police and theft of a motor vehicle.
Taylor, Alte and Officer Adam Schilperoort fired on Bello-Medina at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, following a slow-speed car chase, according to court documents and a city news release.
Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is handling the case and the police shooting. The unit is comprised of detectives from agencies around the Valley and investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
YPD officers were first called to the 1200 block of South Ninth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. for possible shots fired. Officers were told a man was in the street holding a shotgun and pointing it at a house, and then left in a Chevrolet Malibu, court documents said.
Bello-Medina had a protective order barring him from contact with one of the residents at the home, the documents said. Bello-Medina has two prior convictions for violating a no-contact order and is legally barred from having a firearm, according to the documents.
Officers spotted the car and attempted to stop it as it led officers on a slow-speed chase that ended when the Malibu ran a red light on West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and was hit by a pickup truck, the documents said.
A Yakima County sheriff’s deputy saw Bello-Medina raise a long gun in the direction of YPD officers, and heard the officers fire, according to court documents. Bello-Medina was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with a shoulder wound, according to police.
The Malibu that Bello-Medina was driving was stolen from a resident near the initial call, court documents said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000.
