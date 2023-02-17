A Yakima County sheriff's deputy shot a man authorities described as suicidal Friday afternoon.
Police were called to an apartment complex at corner of Avenue J and Fifth Street to deal with what was described as a possible suicidal person, according to a news release from the police department.
Grandview police initially responded to a noise complaint, followed by Yakima County sheriff's deputies and officers from Washington State Patrol and Sunnyside police. They found a man who was armed and had fired a gun, said Yakima Police Capt. Shawn Boyle, one of the commanders of the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit, an inter-agency organization that investigates police shootings and in-custody deaths.
During the incident, a deputy shot the 29-year-old man, who died at the scene, Boyle said. He is not releasing the man's name pending notification of his family.
Other residents of the apartment complex were evacuated around noon, and no one else was injured, he said.
This story is developing and will be updated. The story was corrected to say a sheriff's deputy, not a police officer, shot the man.
