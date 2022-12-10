Kendall Richard Keller tearfully apologized Friday to the family of the man who died in a crash in which Keller was driving.
“There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about Dylan (Dietrich),” Keller said at his sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court. “I didn’t think God could forgive me.”
While accepting responsibility for the crash and drinking, Keller said it was Dietrich who supplied most of the beer he drank that June 2019 night and pestered him into taking a ride in his pickup.
During an emotional hearing, Keller’s family and friends asked that he be spared a lengthy prison sentence. Dietrich’s mother expressed forgiveness while asking that he be immediately taken to prison.
Judge Jeffery Swan sentenced Keller to the 27-month sentence that attorneys agreed to as part of a plea deal.
Keller was initially charged with a single count of DUI vehicular homicide in the June 8, 2019, crash in which Dietrich, 23, died.
As part of a plea deal in October, Keller pleaded guilty to reckless driving vehicular homicide, while entering an “in re Barr” plea to a felony DUI charge that allows him to disagree with the evidence against him on his original charge while pleading guilty to a lesser charge.
Keller, 22, was 18 and had just graduated high school at the time of the incident in the 700 block of North Pioneer Way northwest of Yakima around 4:10 a.m. Yakima County sheriff’s deputies found Keller, the driver of the Dodge pickup truck, with an odor of intoxicants on him, and noted that he was slurring his speech, according to court documents. He did not perform field sobriety tests and had watery, bloodshot eyes, court documents said.
Dietrich, who was found still belted into the pickup’s front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators found several beer cans in and around the truck, court records said, while a witness said Keller was seen drinking at a party he attended with Dietrich.
A witness told police that Keller was at a party that night, and that Keller, who appeared to have been drinking, was talking with Dietrich about trucks.
In February 2020, the state crime lab released blood test results showing that Keller’s blood alcohol content was 0.14, almost twice the legal standard of 0.08, and seven times the 0.02 limit for minors.
Keller was charged in July 2020. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said delays at the crime lab kept the county from filing charges against Keller sooner.
Tina Tyrrell, Dietrich’s mother, said her son recently graduated from college and had a bright future ahead of him. She showed the court two pictures of her with her son. One was their last Mother’s Day together, and the other was her cradling his hand just before he was cremated. She said she was not allowed to see her son’s face one last time.
While she forgave Keller, acknowledging that it was an accident, she said it was Keller’s “negligent choices” that killed her son and Keller should be held accountable.
“To all the parents in the courtroom, if that were your child wedged between a truck and the ground, would this lesser sentence seem like justice were being done?” Tyrrell asked. “Whatever short sentence he serves will be over, and he will resume his life. Dylan’s life is over.”
Monica Dietrich, in a letter read in court by a victim advocate, said that Keller was one of many responsible for her grandson’s death. She said everyone at the party, where Keller was the youngest, bore responsibility for Keller getting drunk and getting behind the wheel.
She questioned why someone didn’t take Keller’s keys away or call for someone to pick him up.
“Any and all of these people need to think about the consequences of their actions,” Monica Dietrich said. “Because of this, our family must spend every holiday without Dylan.”
While acknowledging the pain Dietrich’s family was going through, Keller’s family members and friends urged Swan to use his discretion to show mercy toward Keller, shortening the sentence or sending him to treatment instead.
Len Chapman, Keller’s grandfather, said the crash changed Keller’s life forever as well. He said Keller has already experienced punishment as he has waited for the case to come to trial and to hear his final sentence. He said Keller’s life, including education, career and starting his own family, were put on hold.
“Jail time will only be further punishment and won’t serve any purpose,” Chapman said.
Andy Keller, a cousin of Keller's and a clinical psychologist, said that lengthy prison sentences for people in Keller’s situation do more harm than good. Instead, he said Keller should receive treatment that would allow him to heal.
Jeff Kerns, youth pastor at Highland Community Church, said that Keller was a compassionate person who would likely become corrupted in a prison environment.
“This is just a tragic event,” Kerns said. “There are no winners here.”
Nikki Keller, Keller’s mother, described her son as someone who loved life but hated school because of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and learning disabilities. Graduating high school June 7 was “his day for glory and a feather in his cap.”
She said it was his passion for diesel trucks that led him to spending hours with Dietrich, who also liked trucks, and driving off with him while drunk.
The crash could have caused Keller’s life to go into a downward spiral, but she said he has been working to move forward with his life and put this behind him. While she wanted a lenient sentence, she said Keller’s family would be there for him no matter what.
Others cited his membership in the Naches Heights Fire Department since he was 16 as an example of his good character.
Keller, in his statement to the court, said he didn’t know why he drank that night or why he let Dietrich talk him into going out. He said that he has not had a drink since them and was resolved not to drink again.
Swan said he listened to all of the comments that were made in the hearing. But he said that Keller, his attorneys and prosecutors agreed to the 27-month sentence, which is at the top of the sentencing range, and he would follow the recommendation.
Swan commended Tyrrell’s willingness to forgive, calling her a leader for others in the family. But he said that does not excuse Keller from the consequences of his actions. While, based on Keller’s family’s statement, what happened that night appeared to be out of character, Swan said Keller made the decision to drive after drinking, and that was a part of his character.
While nothing can bring Dietrich back, Swan urged Keller to use the rest of his life to turn the tragedy into something good for both families and the community.
“This is going to have to be your life’s goal. You are going to have to make some good out of this. You are going to have to find a way,” Swan said.
The only disagreement in court was when Keller needed to begin serving his sentence. His attorneys, Rick Smith and Diane Hehir, argued to allow him to self-surrender to the state Department of Corrections next week.
“If he is self-reporting, it would prevent him from being housed with people who have murdered someone with a knife or a gun,” Hehir said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes said this is a homicide case, and in every one he’s handled the defendant is taken into custody immediately after sentencing.
“It has been 3 1/2 years. It is time for justice to be served,” Wickes said.
Smith questioned who was responsible for the amount of time it took to bring the case to trial. He said that the prosecutor’s office had the results of Keller’s blood tests months before he was charged, and that the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the trial.
He denied allegations by Dietrich’s family and friends that Keller was dragging out the proceedings.
Swan ordered Keller to be taken into custody immediately, concerned about how the self-surrender would work as well as the need to close the case as soon as possible for the sake of all concerned.
“This needs to be resolved today,” Swan said.
The judge allowed Keller’s family and supporters who crowded the courtroom to say goodbye to him before a sheriff’s security officer took him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.