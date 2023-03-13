A Kennewick man who crashed into a van while fleeing police in 2022, injuring two children, has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Travis James Stevenson pleaded guilty Feb. 22 to vehicular assault, eluding police, felony hit-and-run and possessing a stolen motor vehicle. In return for his plea, prosecutors recommended the three-year sentence, which was below the state standard sentencing range of 53 to 70 months, and dismissed unrelated charges of second-degree retail theft and second-degree theft.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld also ordered the sentence to run concurrently with a 15-month sentence for drug possession with the intent to deliver, according to court documents.
In his plea statement, Stevenson said he was under the influence at the time and he knew the vehicle he was driving was stolen. He also admitted he tried to run from the scene of the April 7, 2022, crash.
Stevenson was driving a stolen Chevrolet Avalanche when a Yakima police officer spotted him near South First and East Walnut streets, a probable cause affidavit said. When the officer tried to stop the Avalanche, Stevenson cut through a parking lot and sped off, the affidavit said.
The officer turned off his lights because there were pedestrians in the area, but watched as Stevenson sped back through downtown, getting on South Naches Avenue at East Chestnut Avenue, the affidavit said.
Stevenson was driving at 50 mph, twice the speed limit, when he ran a stop sign on East Walnut Street and hit a minivan broadside, the affidavit said. An officer unsuccessfully tried to stop traffic in the intersection before the crash.
A 2-year-old girl who was in the van was taken to a local hospital with a concussion and severe cuts to her chin, face and back of her head, while a 5-year-old boy in the van had minor injuries, the affidavit said.
A YPD officer was injured when one of the vehicles in the crash spun into his vehicle, police said.
Stevenson tried to run away but was arrested by police. At the time of his arrest, Stevenson told police, he was a fentanyl user and took 30 to 40 pills a day, and had last used the drug the night before, the affidavit said.
He also has multiple prior convictions for third-degree assault, and at the time of the crash was wanted on a warrant out of Benton County on the drug charge, according to court documents.
