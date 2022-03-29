A South Cle Elum man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for shooting at another driver on Interstate 82 in 2020.
Sixgifredo Valencia, 36, pleaded guilty last week to drive-by shooting in connection with the Nov. 6 incident near the North Selah exit. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree assault charge.
A man told Washington State Patrol troopers that he was driving east on I-82 near the Fred G. Redmon bridge when Valencia’s sport-utility vehicle passed him on the right and then slowed to match his speed, according to court documents.
The man told troopers he had been trying to get away from Valencia, who appeared to have road rage, for several miles when he saw a flash and heard a bang as he turned off on the North Selah exit, the documents said.
He then followed Valencia’s SUV to Yakima, where troopers found it in the AM/PM parking lot on east Nob Hill Boulevard. Troopers found two magazines loaded with .45-caliber bullets in Valencia’s pockets, and a .45-caliber pistol and a shell casing were found in his vehicle, according to court documents.
A bullet hole was found in the other vehicle, the documents said, and bullet was lodged in the other side of the vehicle.
