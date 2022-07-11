A 50-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday to trying to shoot his housemate in a fight over electricity.
Originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, Leopoldo Contreras-Parra pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder and being a non-citizen in possession of a firearm during a plea/sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped a first-degree assault charge in the 2017 shooting.
Judge Richard Bartheld followed the recommendations to sentence Contreras-Parra to a total of 17 years and nine months in prison, which includes a five-year firearms enhancement. He was also sentenced to 364 days in jail on the firearms possession charge, with all the time suspended.
Contreras-Parra was accused of shooting a man with whom he shared a garage as living space in Granger on Oct. 11, 2017. The shooting was spurred by the other man turning off electricity to Contreras-Parra’s part of the garage because he left lights on.
In his statement explaining why he was guilty, Contreras-Parra said the other man had bullied and threatened him, “and turning off the electricity was the last straw.”
Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Brian D. Aaron said the deal served the needs of justice, and the victim supported the plea agreement.
Contreras-Parra was to have gone to trial Monday. Defense attorney Christopher Swaby said the case took as long to resolve as it did because of a combination of his own availability and, until Thursday, Contreras-Parra’s reluctance to plead guilty.
“As counsel and I were preparing the case, we came to an understanding that my client acted wrongly in this shooting in this moment, but not that he wasn’t bullied or a victim of the complainant,” Swaby said. “In this day and in this particular moment, his life was not at risk. It was my concern that a jury would listen to this evidence and find that my client to be the kind and thoughtful soul I believe him to be and not see this as self-defense but acting out of anger.”
Contreras-Parra, Swaby said, likely didn’t understand that he was not defending himself at that time, and that shooting someone seven times was not an attempt to kill someone.
Speaking through a court interpreter, Contreras-Parra said he was concerned about getting a worker’s compensation claim he had applied for prior to the shooting, and that he would be able to earn credit for good behavior on his sentence.
Swaby asked Bartheld to follow the sentencing recommendation, as it would allow Contreras-Parra to get out of prison while he still had years left to live.
“If he were to go to trial, he would die in prison,” Swaby said.
Bartheld said Contreras-Parrara would be able to collect on his claim when he is released, and all but the five-year firearms enhancement could be reduced with good-behavior credits accumulated both at the jail while awaiting trial and in prison.