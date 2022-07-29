Almost two years after Denise Yallup was killed in a car crash near Wapato, the drunken driver who hit her was sentenced Thursday.
For Yallup’s family, that was too long to wait, and the 10.5-year sentence that Juan Rafael Pacheco received was not long enough.
“I ask that you not follow the recommendation,” said Keith Heemsah Jr., Yallup’s son. “He took a life.” He wanted Pacheco to spend the rest of his life in prison.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said he was constrained by state sentencing guidelines in how much time he could give Pacheco.
Pacheco, who gave what Bartheld said was a “heart-felt apology” to Yallup’s family, was sentenced to the low end of the sentencing range for vehicular homicide. But that sentence also included four years for Pacheco’s two prior DUI convictions that Bartheld said could not be reduced through good behavior in prison.
Pacheco, 33, of Wapato was driving north on U.S. Highway 97 about 3 miles south of Wapato in November 2020 when his 2014 Chevrolet Malibu struck the rear of Yallup’s 2005 Chevrolet Classic, causing both vehicles to roll on to their roofs, according to court documents.
Yallup, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to court documents.
Troopers said Pacheco failed a field sobriety test at the scene, had an odor of intoxicants on his breath, bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. A toxicology test found Pacheco’s blood-alcohol content was 0.23, almost three times more than the state definition for intoxication.
At the time of the crash, Pacheco had a prior DUI conviction in 2015 in Sunnyside Municipal Court and was going through a deferred prosecution on a 2016 drunken-driving case in Sunnyside.
The case took as long as it did due to a combination of delays in getting toxicology reports back from the state crime lab, getting accident investigation data and resolving Pacheco’s deferred prosecution in Sunnyside before he was sentenced to state prison, his attorney, Jeffrey West, said. Heemsah made a scoffing noise when West said there was no direct evidence that Pacheco forced Yallup’s car off the road.
“Mr. Pacheco has been willing to take responsibility since we got the investigation completed,” West said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Geoffrey Wickes acknowledged that resolving the case went longer than anyone involved liked.
"Delays are inevitable, but today's judgment day," Wickes said.
Pacheco, who appeared by Zoom in court from inside the Yakima County jail’s virtual courtroom, apologized to Yallup’s family for the pain he caused them.
“There’s not a day that has gone by that I wish this had never happened and you didn’t have to feel the pain that was caused,” Pacheco said. “This is a life sentence. I have to live with this every day, that I am the reason your loved one is not there.”
Pacheco said he was willing to consider Yallup’s family suggestion that he erect a memorial to Yallup at the site of the crash, calling it a “wonderful idea.”
“You are one of the few defendants I have heard who made a heart-felt apology to the family,” Bartheld told Pacheco. “I really do think you get up in the morning thinking about it.”
Bartheld also told Pacheco to take advantage of his time in prison to get sober and improve himself.
