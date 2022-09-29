A 26-year-old Yakima man was sentenced to eight months in jail after stabbing his girlfriend in May.
Miguel Almaguer Flores pleaded guilty Sept. 22 to second-degree assault and two gross misdemeanor counts of violating a no-contact order, with all charges considered domestic violence.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped a felony court-order violation in the case in the Sunnyside incident. The agreement also called for a sentence less than the minimum of 15 months under state sentencing guidelines based on his prior criminal history.
In April 2021, he was sentenced to a year in jail after being convicted of third-degree assault for attacking a Sunnyside police officer, according to court documents.
In court documents, prosecutors said the eight-month sentence “was in the interest of justice.”
In his plea statement, Flores admitted stabbing his girlfriend during a May 12, 2022, incident in Sunnyside, according to court documents, and violating a no-contact order.
A witness told police that Flores’ girlfriend had come to her house May 12 and said she was stabbed by her boyfriend, but didn’t want her to call the police because she had a no-contact order against Flores, according to court documents.
Another witness reported seeing Flores arguing with a woman who matched his girlfriend’s description, and saw him running from the scene of the stabbing, court documents said.
When he was arrested, Flores also had a warrant out from the state Department of Corrections for violating community custody.
While in jail, he contacted his girlfriend twice, in violation of the court order, according to court documents.
