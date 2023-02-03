A Yakima man who attacked another man in a case of mistaken identity last year has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.
James Skahan-Lowe’s sentence Thursday will run consecutively with a 7.25-year sentence in state court on two unrelated cases, according to federal court documents. He will get credit for his time in custody while awaiting trial.
Skahan-Lowe was tried in U.S. District Court in Yakima on the Feb. 26, 2022, assault because he is a Native American and the attack occurred within the boundaries of the Yakama Reservation.
Originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime, Skahan-Lowe pleaded guilty in November to the brandishing charge as part of a plea deal.
Skahan-Lowe is accused of attacking a man who had stopped to make a phone call Feb. 26, 2022, in the 2900 block of South 11th Avenue in Yakima near Ahtanum Ridge and within in the reservation's northern boundary. Skahan-Lowe, according to court documents, confused the man with someone who had been on his property before. He pointed a rifle at him and ordered him to get on the ground.
The man ran, but Skahan-Lowe chased him and struck him in the back with the rifle, leaving him on the ground. Skahan-Lowe came back with another person who then stole the man’s car, the documents said.
Judge Stanley Bastian followed the prosecutor's recommendation for a 10-year sentence, citing his obligation to protect the community, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors, in a sentencing memorandum, noted Skahan-Lowe’s extensive criminal record, which included convictions in state court for residential burglary, vehicle prowling, unlawful possession of firearms, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and first- and second-degree burglary.
At the time of the incident, Skahan-Lowe was on pretrial release on second-degree assault and first-degree burglary in connection with an attack at the Yakima Inn that left a man with skull fractures from being hit in the head with a mallet.
Skahan-Lowe pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in that case in June, as well as first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in an unrelated case. He was sentenced to 87 months in state prison.
Federal prosecutors, in arguing for a 10-year sentence, said Skahan-Lowe was using marijuana, methamphetamine and alcohol daily until he was arrested.
Skahan-Lowe’s victim, prosecutors said in court documents, has since become fearful of going out in public, does not go out by himself and is struggling to get his life back in order.
Alex Hernandez, Skahan-Lowe’s attorney, argued for an eight-year sentence, arguing that Skahan-Lowe was emotionally, physically and sexually abused as a child and had self-medicated with drugs and alcohol to deal with his anxiety and anger.
