A transient who pleaded guilty to assaulting a Toppenish convenience store employee with a tomahawk will spend little time in prison.
While Wesley Warren Friedlander was sentenced to 21 months in prison, his attorney, Jeffrey West, said he’s already served the time in the Yakima County jail awaiting trial for the 2021 incident outside the Topp Stop.
“He’ll have to go to (the Washington Corrections Center in) Shelton to get processed out, but he’s pretty much has his sentence done,” West said during Friedlander’s plea and sentencing hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday.
Judge Jared Boswell followed attorneys’ recommendation to sentence Friedlander to a nine-month base sentence — the top of the sentencing range — along with a 12-month deadly weapons enhancement for the tomahawk. In return for pleading guilty, prosecutors dropped a first-degree assault charge and three other weapons enhancements, one for each of the weapons he produced during the Dec. 26, 2021, incident.
An off-duty store employee told officers that he had told Friedlander to stop panhandling around the gas pumps and leave when Friedlander took out a silver-bladed tomahawk from a suitcase and swung it at the worker’s head, the affidavit said.
He told police that the blade almost hit him in the head, but he was able to disarm Friedlander and pushed him to the ground, the affidavit said. Friedlander then pulled out a knife with an 18-inch blade, a knife with a 12-inch serrated blade and a nunchaku from the suitcase and charged at the worker, the affidavit said, demanding the tomahawk back.
The worker told Friedlander he would give back the tomahawk only if Friedlander put down his other weapons, the affidavit said. When Friedlander did that, the worker wrestled Friedlander to the ground and held him until police arrived, the affidavit said.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brown said Friedlander’s behavior appeared to be the result of mental-health issues, and he had been treated at Eastern State Hospital twice to restore his competency to stand trial.
West said his client also had substance abuse issues as well and the reason he was at the Topp Stop was to beg for change.
He described the tomahawk as the type one would purchase at “a cheap trinket store” that also had a pipe for smoking in the handle. He also described the nunchaku as a foam training weapon.
“He could have choked somebody to death with them, but he couldn’t have beat anybody to death with them,” West said.
Boswell also sentenced Friedlander to a year-and-a-half of community custody, with no contact with the victim. He advised Friedlander to avoid the convenience store to avoid potential violations of the terms of his community custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.