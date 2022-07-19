A Tri-Cities man accused of shooting at a driver on Interstate 82 in January has been sentenced to time served on lesser charges.
Julio Cesar Herrera Jr., 24, of Pasco pleaded guilty to eluding police and possessing a stolen motor vehicle last week in Yakima County Superior Court. In return for his plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device in the Jan. 31 incident.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge David Elofson sentenced Herrera to six months in jail, with credit for time served. He was released Friday from the jail, where he had been held since his arrest following a high-speed chase through city streets.
The incident started shortly after 10 a.m. Jan. 31 when a man called 911 and said someone in a Ford Fusion had shot at him about 3 miles east of the Parker exit, according to court documents. He said neither he nor his children, who were with him, were injured.
A Washington State Patrol trooper spotted the Fusion coming from Union Gap and turned on his emergency lights to stop the car when it left the freeway at East Nob Hill Boulevard, court documents said.
Herrera pulled into the AM/PM parking lot at the corner of East Nob Hill Boulevard and South 18th Street, but instead of stopping, pulled out on South 18th Street, hitting a truck that was trying to enter the lot, according to court documents.
Following a chase in East Yakima, where speeds reached between 60 and 70 mph, police found the car abandoned at the intersection of South Naches Avenue and East Beech Street, where it had hit a parked car, documents said. Herrera was found hiding in a nearby alley and was arrested with assistance from Yakima police and a Yakima County sheriff’s patrol dog.
The man who reported the shooting told troopers that he had been at the AM/PM when Herrera asked him if he was a gang member, and when he said he wasn’t, Herrera followed him toward Wapato, where he shot at him, court documents said.
Troopers found the car Herrera was driving was reported stolen in Yakima, and that Herrera can only drive vehicles equipped with an ignition interlock device because of a prior drunken driving conviction in Benton County, according to court documents.
