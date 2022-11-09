A 44-year-old Outlook man was shot to death in what Yakima County sheriff’s detectives are characterizing as a gang-related killing Tuesday.
Deputies were called to Astria Sunnyside Hospital for a gunshot victim late Tuesday evening, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputies determined that the shooting happened near the intersection of Price and Outlook roads in Outlook, the release said.
The victim, identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr., died while being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, the release said.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said he is scheduling an autopsy.
Almaguer's death is the 33rd homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact sheriff’s Detective Jesus Arreguin at 509-574-2565. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
