A 21-year-old man who was shot by a Yakima police officer then struck by a patrol car Sunday was in stable condition Monday at a Yakima hospital, police said.
The man, possibly suffering from mental illness, was reportedly brandishing a firearm in a neighborhood before stealing a vehicle and leading police on a brief chase that ended in an exchange of gunfire at the intersection of North Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to a Union Gap Police Department news release.
The man was in stable condition Monday at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. He suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his upper torso, the release said.
The incident is being investigated by the Yakima Valley Special Investigations, a unit headed by a Union Gap police officer that includes law enforcement officers from several agencies in Yakima County and the Washington State Patrol. These types of investigations are standard procedure in incidents involving use of force by police officers.
Authorities have yet to release the names of the man and the police officers involved.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said the incident began about 11:45 a.m. Sunday when the man reportedly shot at a house in the 1200 block of South Ninth Avenue and then went into another house nearby.
The man exited the house, stole a car and led police on a chase, Seely said.
The chase ended at North Fifth Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, where the man drove the wrong way along a one-way street, struck another vehicle and attempted to flee on foot while carrying a gun, Seely said.
The man was running and pointing his gun at police when he was shot by an officer and another officer stuck him with a patrol car, Seely said.
Seely said the department previously had the man listed as a mental health patient.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.