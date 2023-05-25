Union Gap police are looking for the person who wounded a 34-year-old Yakima man in a drive-by shooting Monday.
The man was shot in the neck in the 700 block of West Valley Mall Boulevard around 2 a.m., according to a police news release. He was taken in a private car to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with what police described as a life-threatening injury.
He was listed in serious condition at the hospital, the release said. Police are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
Police do not have any suspects or motive for the crime, and anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Union Gap police at 509-248-0430. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
