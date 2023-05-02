Legends Casino Hotel was in lockdown for more than three hours as sheriff’s deputies and police dealt with a man holding a gun to his head in the parking lot Monday night.
A 37-year-old man, identified in court records as Juan Carlos Sandoval, was found asleep in a vehicle with a gun on his lap around 10:35 p.m., according to a probable cause affidavit. When Yakama Nation Tribal police officers woke him up, Sandoval put the gun to his head, the affidavit said.
Tribal police called for assistance, with sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima police departments, including YPD negotiators, coming to the Fort Road casino, the affidavit said.
Deputies recognized Sandoval as a suspect in an armed carjacking, and he was wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and violating probation, the affidavit said.
Officers began negotiating with Sandoval around 10:40 p.m., as the casino was placed into lockdown. Sandoval, deputies, said kept the gun to his head with his finger on the trigger, the affidavit said.
Officers’ attempts to defuse the situation included phone calls with Sandoval’s family members and giving him items he requested, the affidavit said. Sandoval eventually unloaded the gun, the affidavit said, but refused deputies’ commands to get out of the vehicle.
Deputies used less-lethal ammunition and YPD K-9 Zorro to get him into custody around 2 a.m., a sheriff’s news release said.
Sandoval, listed in court records as a transient, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment before being booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting arrest, as well as his warrants.
He is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
