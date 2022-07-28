A Mabton man will spend six months on electronic home monitoring for his role in a 2020 drive-by shooting.
Jaime Johnny Lopez, 23, pleaded guilty to rendering criminal assistance and driving under the influence during a hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday. He was originally charged with first-degree assault, drive-by shooting and driving under the influence.
Lopez and Jesus Robert Salazar were charged in connection with a shooting at a Sunnyside auto repair shop.
Salazar pleaded guilty in April 2021 to drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful firearms possession and was sentenced to almost two years in prison.
Sunnyside police say the pair fired at Southside Bodyworks, 1007 E. Lincoln Ave., on the evening of Nov. 18. Police officers found bullet holes in the building’s wall and a car in the shop was hit, according to court documents.
An employee was in the building at the time of the shooting, but was uninjured, court documents said.
Police stopped the men’s car shortly afterward and found a Walther 9mm semiautomatic pistol that had been reported stolen in Spokane in the car, as well as a box of ammunition that matched shell casings found outside the garage, court documents said.
Lopez, the car’s driver, had an odor of alcohol on his breath, slurred speech and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.11 on a breath test, above the state’s 0.08 standard for intoxication, according to court documents.
Salazar was convicted in Yakima County Juvenile Court in 2013 of eluding police, making him ineligible to own a firearm or ammunition.
