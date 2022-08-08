Yakima police are investigating a transient man’s death after the King County Medical Examiner determined it was a homicide.
Robert Allan Patrick Hamre, 36, whose last known address was in Zillah, was found unconscious Friday in the 500 block of East Chestnut Avenue, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
He was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he died, police public information officer Yvette Inzunza said.
An autopsy found Hamre’s death to be a homicide, Seely said.
“We were never notified that there was an assault,” Seely said.
He said the investigation has determined at this point that Hamre was attacked twice — once from behind — and left unconscious.
At the time of his death, Hamre was wanted on a bench warrant for failing to appear at a hearing on 2020 charges of second-degree domestic-violence assault, according to court documents. He had been released after posting a $40,000 bond.
He had prior convictions for third- and second-degree assault and drug possession.
Hamre’s death is the 10th homicide in the city and the 22nd in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.