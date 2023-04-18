A man whose body was found in the pond at Sarg Hubbard park during a children’s fishing event did not drown, an autopsy determined.
The man’s cause of death remains undetermined at this time, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said Tuesday. He is waiting for the results of a toxicology test.
Authorities are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his family.
The man’s body was discovered around 10:20 a.m., during a fishing event with 100 children and parents at the Yakima Greenway park’s Reflection Pond. An adult volunteer was helping a child reel in what they thought was a fish and found it was a body, according to Yakima police.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Yakima police at 509-575-6200. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://yhne.ws/crimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.