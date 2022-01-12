YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima police are investigating the city's first homicide of the year.
Police were called to the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., around 10:38 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of shots fired and found a 38-year-old man dead in one of the motel's rooms, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said. The man had been shot in the head, Seely said.
Witnesses told police that they heard several shots and saw a red car leave the motel and head south on North First Street, Seely said.
YPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the case.
Brown's death is the first homicide in Yakima County this year.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Yakima police at 509-575-6200 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.
This story will be updated.
