A man shot another man who was behaving erratically on Sunday afternoon at the Randall dog park in Yakima.
Two emergency calls came in about the victim at 2:36 p.m. prior to the shooting at Randall dog park, 1399 S. 48th Ave., said Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle. The victim was harassing and yelling at several people in the dog park, Boyle said.
The suspect, who was protecting himself and his son, was not the aggressor, Boyle said.
The victim and the suspect appeared to not know each other and the victim died at the scene. The suspect stayed at the scene as police investigated. The Washington State Patrol and Yakima County sheriff's deputies also responded.
Names have not yet been released.
Randall Park, which is a distance away from the dog park, is open.
This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.
(1) comment
So now yelling and harassing deserves the death penalty?
