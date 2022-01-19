Man convicted of killing young field worker on Yakama reservation sentenced to 18 months in prison

A man convicted of running over a 17-year-old field worker on the Yakama reservation was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months in prison.
In October, Joshua Cole Sampson pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to involuntary manslaughter.
Sampson was drunk when he drove onto a Progressive Road field and ran over and killed Petrona Mendez Ruiz on June 1, 2019.
Ruiz was pulling weeds and planting small trees when she was crushed by Sampson's SUV. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, who initially responded, said Sampson reeked of alcohol at the scene.
Prosecutors sought a sentence of 31 to 37 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
But Justice Stanley A. Bastian took the recommendation of defense attorney Alex Hernandez, who argued that Sampson showed remorse for what he’d done and a willingness to be held accountable. Sampson had no prior criminal history, Hernandez said.
Hernandez also noted that Sampson underwent substance abuse treatment and has been sober more than a year.
“He took what he did seriously,” Hernandez said.
Sampson also will undergo three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He was credited with 153 days he already served in Yakama tribal jail.
Sampson, tearful at times, told Judge Bastian there’s not a day he doesn’t think about Ruiz and her family.
“It’s hard for me to hold my head high,” he said. “There’s not a day that I don’t pray for that family.”
Bastian said he’d seen remorse on Sampson’s face over the course of the trial.
Bastian told Sampson that he will probably spend the rest of his life learning to cope with the tragedy that’s impacted him and Ruiz’ family.
Ruiz came here from Guatemala with her father — Roberto Mendez Garcia — to work. Garcia wasn’t at Tuesday’s hearing.
Garcia doesn’t speak English and Spanish is his second language. He speaks an indigenous language of his homeland.
Sampson was initially charged in Yakama Tribal Court, which lacks the authority to prosecute felony crimes.
But federal authorities eventually charged Sampson because he’s Native American and the incident occurred on the reservation.
