A Yakima man has been charged with illegally possessing a firearm three months after he completed a manslaughter sentence for a 2019 killing.
Prosecutors filed a first-degree unlawful firearms possession charge against Clyde Isaac Kelly, 21, Monday, May 2, 2022, in Yakima County Superior Court.
Kelly was released from the Yakima County jail in February after entering an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Manuel Morrell Pantaleon in December 2019. Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Kelly to 25 months in prison, with credit for the 25 months Kelly had been in jail awaiting trial.
On April 27, Kelly’s father told police his son had a gun, according to court documents. As a convicted felon, Kelly is prohibited from possessing guns or ammunition.
When officers arrived at the house, the elder Kelly came out with the lower portion of the pistol, and said his son had the other parts of the gun in the house. Kelly then came out of the house and surrendered without incident, court documents said, and his father brought out the remaining parts of the gun, including a magazine with eight 9mm rounds.
Family members told police that Kelly had the gun for three days and had “pointed it all over the place,” court documents said.
Kelly is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
