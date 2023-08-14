A Yakima County Superior Court judge is weighing whether to grant a convicted murderer’s request to allow further DNA tests in a Selah-area homicide.
Judge Jared Boswell heard arguments recently from attorneys with the Washington Innocence Project seeking to have some of the DNA samples found on or near Caroly Clift retested to see if someone besides Michael Orren Gorski could have killed her almost 25 years ago.
Gorski, now 72, was convicted in 2013 of second-degree murder in Clift’s death and is serving a 20-year sentence.
“The jury made a decision that Mr. Gorski was guilty at the time based on a partial story,” attorney John Marlow told the court. “We’re trying to get objective facts that let us tell the rest of that story.”
But Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said even if the tests were allowed, it would not change anything, as Gorski’s DNA was still found at the scene, including under Clift’s fingernails.
"Showing other people had been in her apartment, whether they are male or female, does not take away the finger pointing at Mr. Gorski,” Brusic said. “The defendant cannot show that the DNA evidence would prove his innocence.”
Clift was found dead in her apartment in the 300 block of North Wenas Road on Aug. 28, 1997. She was stabbed in the heart.
Witnesses told police they heard two men’s voices in Clift’s apartment, and that a man was seen leaving the apartment shortly after there were screams from the apartment. Yakima County sheriff’s detectives initially investigated the case, collecting a variety of evidence including Marlboro cigarette butts and clippings of Clift’s fingernails.
Gorski was identified as a potential suspect based on a witness who said Gorski had given Clift a ride home from a local business. When questioned, Gorski told detectives that Clift had asked him for a ride home from a nightclub, and that he dropped her off and left without going into her apartment. He admitted that he smoked Marlboro cigarettes.
In 1990, Gorski’s DNA was sent to the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab to be compared with DNA from the crime scene and Clift’s body.
A 2005 test of the cigarette butts found Gorski’s and Clift’s DNA.
Another witness came forward in 2007 who said he saw two men, one of whom he recognized as Gorski, in the parking lot outside Clift’s apartment the night she was murdered, and that he and the other man, who he said was Frank Eugene Brugnone, tried to duck behind cars to avoid being spotted.
The case was transferred to Selah police, and in 2011 DNA testing on Clift’s fingernails showed DNA from Gorski, with some from another man.
Brugnone was convicted of second-degree murder in a 2013 bench trial and was sentenced to 20 years.
At his trial, Gorski testified that he had lied to investigators and said he went into Clift’s apartment and had drinks with her but left when she made a pass at him.
Marlow said there were pieces of evidence from on or close to Clift’s body that were not tested for DNA, and some that did not yield a usable profile then. With advances in DNA technology, Marlow wants those samples processed to determine if someone else’s DNA was found on all the items.
He said the case jurors received against Gorski was based on circumstantial evidence, and that Gorski’s DNA corroborates his version of events.
“This motion is about ensuring that justice is achieved through verifiable facts rather than speculation and the strength of uncorroborated circumstantial evidence,” Marlow said.
Marlow said the state relied on DNA evidence gathered farther from Clift’s body than the samples he wants tested, including from the stab wound as well as her genitals. He said descriptions of the crime scene suggested Clift may have been sexually assaulted before she was killed.
While Brusic agrees that today’s DNA testing is better than it was during the investigation, he said it was not unreasonably unreliable. If the other samples show someone else was there, Brusic said it does not exclude Gorski.
He said Gorski’s DNA would not be under Clift’s nails from a casual touch, and that the autopsy found she had fought with her attacker.
Boswell has taken the case under advisement, and a decision has not yet been made.
