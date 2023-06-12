Prosecutors have charged a Yakima man accused of stabbing a fellow resident in a sober-living home earlier this month.
Richie Allan Davis, 53, was charged with second-degree assault in Yakima County Superior Court and is expected to be arraigned June 20.
He’s accused of stabbing a man at an East Spruce Street sober-living home in a dispute Yakima police said resulted in two calls to the home in a half-hour's time.
Police were first called to the home shortly before 5 p.m. for someone who was being threatened with a knife.
Davis was the one who called police, reporting that a woman was at the house and “up to no good,” according to a probable cause affidavit.
The woman told police she was at the house where her brother lives, and that she offered her hand to Davis when she greeted him, but he refused, telling her that he “does not shake hands with Mexicans,” the affidavit said. She told her brother what Davis said, the affidavit said, and they confronted Davis.
The man said he did not have a knife, as Davis had claimed, the affidavit said, and a witness said there was no knife, and police left.
Officers were called back around 5:35 p.m. and found the man had been stabbed in the back near his left shoulder. A witness told police that Davis had stabbed the man and ran off toward Union Street.
Another witness said he saw Davis stab the man in the back and spray him with an air freshener, the affidavit said. The witness used a chair to break up the fight and defend the victim, hitting Davis with the chair, the affidavit said.
Officers found Davis at the 7-Eleven on East Yakima Avenue and found the 9-inch knife that is believed to have been used in the attack nearby, the affidavit said.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. Court records show Davis has prior convictions for first- and second-degree robbery, reckless burning and eluding.
