A transient accused of stabbing a man who gave him a ride is charged with first-degree assault.
Prosecutors also filed a third-degree malicious mischief charge against Brenza Duane Mills in connection with the July 16 attack on a 70-year-old man.
Police responding to calls about an assault with a weapon at North First and West Lincoln avenues around 9:50 a.m. Sunday found Mills, 54, and the older man, each armed with pieces of a window scraper, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was bleeding profusely from his leg and forearm, the affidavit said.
Officers found Mills had blood droplets on his clothes, the affidavit said, but had no apparent signs of injury. Mills had a butterfly-style knife in his back pocket that had blood on its blade, the affidavit said.
The older man was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with stab wounds, and an emergency room doctor told police the man would have died had he not received help when he did, the affidavit said.
The victim’s fiancée told police that they picked up Mills near the Yakima Union Gospel Mission on North First Street, and were taking him to the KFC on South Fifth Avenue, the affidavit said. As they were driving, Mills talked about getting a gun and killing people, the woman told police, and the victim told him to stop talking that way.
Mills got upset and demanded to be let out, so the victim stopped in the area of North First and West Lincoln avenues, the affidavit said, and let him out. Mills then punctured one of the van’s tires with the knife, and unsuccessfully tried to stab a front tire, the affidavit said.
The victim got out of the van armed with a window scraper and the men got into a fight, during which the victim was stabbed, the affidavit said.
Police booked Mills into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and possessing a dangerous weapon.
Mills has prior convictions for second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission, first-degree possession of stolen property and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, as well as felon and misdemeanor convictions in Georgia, according to court records.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.
