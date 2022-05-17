A 34-year-old transient has been charged with second-degree assault after police said he choked a woman in a Yakima hospital parking lot.
Prosecutors also charged Patrick Joseph Lennartz with two counts of fourth-degree assault Thursday, one for each allegation that he attacked someone who tried to intervene in the assault.
Police were called to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for a man attacking a woman in the parking lot around 7:35 p.m. May 9. A woman told police she was sitting in her sport utility vehicle when a man, later identified as Lennartz, came up and started choking her through the open driver’s side window, according to a police affidavit.
The woman said she did not know Lennartz, the affidavit said.
A man heard the woman screaming for help and came to her aid, the affidavit said. Lennartz then picked up a softball-sized rock and swung it at the man, who was able to dodge his blows, the affidavit said.
Another woman came over and tried to break up the fight, the affidavit said, but Lennartz tried to punch her twice. Lennartz started to walk away when hospital security arrived, but he was stopped by police, the affidavit said.
Lennartz has prior convictions for fourth-degree assault, felony harassment, custodial assault, third-degree assault, felony no-contact order violation, second-degree theft and taking a motor vehicle without permission.
