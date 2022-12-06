Isidro Gomez-Garcia appears via Zoom in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. He is being held on suspicion of three counts of first-degree assault in connection with an incident in the 1700 block of South 10th Avenue the day before. Gomez-Garcia is accused of pointing a rifle at a passing motorist and a Yakima police officer, prompting a lockdown of two Yakima schools.