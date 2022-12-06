Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with second-degree assault in connection with a standoff that also triggered a lockdown at two Yakima schools.
Isidro Gomez-Garcia was also charged Friday with second-degree unlawful firearms possession in connection with his conviction in Yakima Municipal Court on fourth-degree assault and violating a no-contact order.
Prosecutors are seeking a firearms enhancement on the assault charge, which could add at least three additional years to any sentence if he's found guilty.
Yakima police say Gomez-Garcia pointed a gun at a passing driver in the 1700 block of South 10th Avenue Nov. 29 and then barricaded himself in a shed.
Police were called around 8:15 a.m. after a woman said Gomez-Garcia pointed a rifle at her as she drove her 10-year-old child to school, according to court documents.
An arriving officer saw Gomez-Garcia holding a rifle and apparently dancing, court documents said, and Gomez-Garcia pointed at him, prompting the officer to take cover behind his patrol car and get his own rifle out.
Gomez-Garcia ran behind the house and went into a shed, the court documents said.
Police, assisted by the Washington State Patrol and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, blocked roads around the house as the Yakima SWAT team worked to get Gomez- Garcia out of the shed. Gomez-Garcia came out 40 minutes later, after SWAT team members set off a flash-bang grenade outside the shed, police said.
Lewis and Clark Middle School and Ridgeview Elementary School went into lockdown around 8:18 a.m., which was then changed to a “secure and teach” lockdown before the order was lifted at 9:22 a.m., according to the Yakima School District.
Earlier, Gomez-Garcia had pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault in Yakima Municipal Court and was ordered not to have firearms, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Bret Roberts said at Gomez-Garcia's preliminary appearance haring. He was also ordered to get mental health and drug counseling.
Additionally, he was ordered to stay away from his son-in-law, which Roberts said he violated during the incident.
He is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
