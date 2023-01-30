A man charged with kidnapping two children when he stole a Door Dash driver’s car is facing additional charges.
William Ray Onsurez, 30, is charged with failing to register as a sex offender.
Onsurez was convicted of second-degree child molestation in 2013 and required to register as a sex offender for 15 years. Because he as a transient, he was required to check in with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office weekly on where he stayed, according to a probable cause affidavit.
His last weekly check-in was Dec. 5, court documents said.
He’s also charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary and eluding policing following incidents on Jan. 16 and Jan. 17.
On the night of Jan. 16, a Door Dash driver went to the East Chestnut Avenue Walmart to pick up an order, leaving his 17-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son in the car, according to court documents.
The daughter called her father and said a man was driving off with the car, court documents said. The driver found his children shortly afterward by Sarg Hubbard Park, and the girl told police the man got in the driver’s seat, pointed a gun at her and told her not to scream, a police affidavit said.
The man dropped off the children in the 300 block of Chalmers Street, and they went back to the Walmart to find their father, according to the affidavit.
Four hours later, police went to Morton’s Supply, 1724. S. First St., for a burglary. Security cameras showed two men break the glass on the store’s front around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, grab more than $1,500 worth of bolt cutters and leave, the affidavit said.
While police were investigating the burglary, YPD’s camera system spotted the Door Dash driver’s car in the area of South 18th Street and East Mead Avenue, the affidavit said. The car sped off when a Union Gap police officer attempted to stop it, according to a Union Gap police affidavit, leading the officer on a high-speed chase with speeds approaching 80 mph.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle but found it empty near the intersection of East Thorton and Buwalda lanes, the Union Gap affidavit said. Police and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies located the man and another suspect in the burglary nearby.
The suspects’ clothing matched what the burglars were seen in the video wearing in the break-in at Morton’s, the affidavit said.
Onsurez is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail on the kidnapping, burglary, robbery, auto theft and eluding charges, and $10,000 on the sex-offender registration charge.
Court records show Onsurez is a documented street gang member
The second suspect in the burglary, 28-year-old Derrick Jeffrey Marek of Granger, was charged with possessing a stolen motor vehicle without permission and second-degree burglary. He was released on pretrial supervision.
