A transient who triggered a three-hour standoff at Legends Casino Hotel is facing potential robbery and assault charges for allegedly stealing a truck from farmworkers.
Juan Carlos Sandoval made his second preliminary appearance this week in Yakima County Superior Court in connection with an April 29 incident near Outlook. He was ordered held on suspicion of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.
A farmworker said he was spraying trees around 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 7700 block of East Zillah Drive when a man approached him, pointed a pistol at his face and demanded the keys for a nearby work truck, according to a probable cause affidavit. The worker handed the keys to the man, who then pointed the gun at another worker, and both victims ran into the orchard as the suspect drove off in the pickup, the affidavit said.
Prior to the robbery, a resident in the area called police to report a suspicious truck near his home and a man who knocked on his door and left, the affidavit said. That truck had been reported in Sunnyside and authorities believe the carjacking suspect drove it before stealing the other truck.
Sandoval was arrested early Tuesday morning following a standoff outside the Yakama Nation casino near Toppenish. A tribal police officer had spotted Sandoval in a vehicle with a handgun around 10:30 p.m. Monday, and when the officer woke him up, he put the gun to his head, according to a probable cause affidavit in that incident.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and officers from Wapato, Toppenish and Yakima police departments came to the casino, which went into lockdown until 2 a.m.
Deputies recognized Sandoval as a suspect in the carjacking, the affidavit said. Sandoval, court records said, was also wanted for failing to register as a sex offender in Spokane County and violating probation, the affidavit said.
Officers began negotiating with Sandoval around 10:40 p.m., as Sandoval kept the gun to his head with his hand on the trigger.
Eventually, Sandoval unloaded the weapon, but refused to get out of the vehicle. Deputies used less-lethal ammunition and a YPD police dog to take him into custody, the affidavit said.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Yakima County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup sought $100,000 bail, arguing that Sandoval posed a threat to public safety based on his more than a dozen prior felony convictions.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued this his bail be concurrent with the $25,000 for the eluding charge, noting Sandoval has no stable housing and was struggling with mental health issues.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld said at Tuesday’s hearing that Sandoval did pose safety concerns and set bail at $25,0000 and made it concurrent with the eluding charge.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Soukup pushed for a $1 million bail, noting that Benton County had issued a $1 million warrant for Sandoval’s arrest on a first-degree kidnapping charge the day before, as well as renewing his concerns about Sandoval’s prior criminal record and outstanding warrants.
“I think Benton County had the right idea,” Soukup said.
Wehrkamp reminded Bartheld that Sandoval was already being held on $25,000 bail and that any other bail should be concurrent with it.
Bartheld set bail at $500,000, noting the allegation that Sandoval stole a vehicle at gunpoint and that if convicted on the charges in Benton County and the robbery and assault near Outlook, he could be facing a life-without-parole sentence under the state’s “Three Strikes Law.”
