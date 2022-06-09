Prosecutors charged a Grandview man arrested in a police standoff with multiple counts of robbery and assault.
Antonio “Tony” Jesse Torres, 40, is charged with two counts each of first-degree robbery and second-degree assault, and one count each of first-degree burglary, unlawful imprisonment and second-degree unlawful firearms possession. All but the firearms charge carry domestic violence enhancements that would allow a judge to go beyond the standard sentencing range if he is convicted.
Torres was arrested June 1 following a standoff at a Sunnyside home that lasted more than six hours.
Sunnyside police said Torres assaulted a woman in her home May 29. The woman told police that Torres, with whom she had a relationship, came into her bedroom, demanded all her money and tried to smother her by putting his hand over her mouth and nose, according to court documents.
The woman said Torres left after she gave him $400, but he forced his way back in before she could lock the door, the affidavit said. He pushed her to the ground, kicked her in the stomach, put a cocked gun to her head and ordered her to hand over her cellphone, court documents said.
Officers spotted Torres near a home in the 1000 block of Grending Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. June 1, according to a Sunnyside police news release.
When police tried to arrest Torres, he barricaded himself inside the house.
Police cordoned off the house and called for police dogs from the Yakima Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. Sheriff’s deputies and Grandview police helped maintain a perimeter around the house.
When the dogs arrived, police decided to call for the Yakima SWAT team because they believed Torres might be armed, the release said. Other people in the house came out, the release said, and police attempted to contact Torres by phone and with loudspeakers.
Police evacuated neighbors when the SWAT team arrived, and officers used a robot to enter the house and start negotiations with Torres, the release said. At 11:30 p.m., he came out and was arrested without incident, the release said.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.
At the time of his arrest, Torres was out on bail awaiting trial on charges of residential burglary, second-degree unlawful firearms possession and second-degree malicious mischief. Court records show he has several prior convictions, including first-degree criminal impersonation, drug possession and eluding.
