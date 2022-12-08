Moxee police arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the stabbing of a woman Thursday morning.
Police went to a home in the 700 block of Millennium Street around 8:30 a.m. for someone who said they were stabbed, according to a Moxee police news release. Officers found a 42-year-old woman who had been stabbed in the arm and head, the release said.
She was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.
Her reported assailant had run from the house and was found a half-mile from the scene, the release said. Police arrested him without incident and booked him into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, the release said.
He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Friday morning.
