A 27-year-old Yakima man was arrested early Sunday morning after a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy saw him fire a gun from a moving vehicle.
The deputy was driving south on South First Street south of Nob Hill Boulevard when he heard shots fired and saw a red car pull out of a parking lot, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Then, the car pulled in front of the deputy’s vehicle and one of the people in the car put a gun out the window and fired several times, the release said.
Deputies stopped the vehicle and detained three people, identifying the 27-year-old as the shooter, the release said. Armed with a search warrant, deputies found a .40-caliber handgun in the car, which the release said matched shell casings Yakima police found at the scene.
The suspect, whom the release described as a convicted felon, was booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Monday afternoon.
Another passenger in the car was arrested after deputies said he tried to kick out a window in a deputy’s vehicle, the release said.
