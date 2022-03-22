A 35-year-old Yakima man was arraigned Tuesday on charges he shot a woman in the leg outside a North First Street motel earlier this month.
Aaron Peter Tamburro was charged in Yakima County Superior Court with first-degree assault and first-degree unlawful firearms possession, the latter charge based on his prior conviction for possessing cocaine with intent to deliver.
Yakima police say Tamburro shot a woman outside the Yakima Inn, 1022 N. First St., around 8:05 a.m. March 5.
The woman told police she had gone to the motel looking for a witness in the killing of one of her family members, according to a police affidavit. As she was arguing with a woman she said was a witness, Tamburro came up and fired several shots, the affidavit said, hitting her in the leg.
Police found Tamburro walking south in the 900 block of North First Street, with a nine-shot .22-caliber revolver in his possession, the affidavit said. Three of the nine rounds in the gun’s cylinder were spent, according to the affidavit.
Tamburro is being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
