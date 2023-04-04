A 33-year-old Granger man is accused of three counts of vehicular assault while under the influence after a car driving the wrong way on Interstate 82 collided with another vehicle early Saturday morning.
Washington State Patrol received reports of a black 2014 Ford Flex driving east in the westbound lanes on I-82 near Granger around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a probable cause affidavit. Granger and Yakima police attempted to stop the vehicle by driving parallel to it in the eastbound lanes.
Around 3:34 a.m., the Ford Flex was involved in a head-on collision with a black 2003 Toyota Camry, according to the affidavit, and the driver and passengers of the Camry. A 24-year-old woman, a 5-year-old and an 11-month-old were injured, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said the woman suffered a compound fracture of her upper right arm and a deep laceration on her forehead. The 11-month-old suffered a skull fracture and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle and the 5-year-old had a spinal fracture and abdominal contusions, according to the affidavit.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with medical and other expenses at https://tinyurl.com/2s4bk8nt. The woman's dog was in the car and died in the crash, the page said.
The affidavit identified the driver and only occupant of the Ford as George Quezada of Granger and said a WSP trooper at the scene observed multiple indicators that Quezada was intoxicated. Quezada had minor injuries and was transported to Astria Sunnyside Hospital.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp argued for a bail of $15,000 at a preliminary hearing on Monday. She said Quezada had no prior arrests and needed to provide for his children and parents.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup called Quezada a “substantial risk to people driving down the road."
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Jeffery Swan maintained bail at $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.