Prosecutors charged a man accused of threatening to shoot people at Yakima Valley College with illegally possessing a firearm.
Jonathon Saul Caldera, 35, is prohibited from having a firearm or ammunition in his possession due to a 2022 conviction for second-degree assault and a 2001 conviction in juvenile court for second-degree burglary, according to court documents.
He was arrested after Yakima police dispatchers received a call around 7:15 a.m. July 10, where they overheard a woman and a man later identified as Caldera arguing in the background, and the man was heard saying “someone is going to shoot up the college,” and that he had a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit. The line went dead after that, the affidavit said.
Dispatchers were able to identify the area where the phone call originated and Caldera as the suspect, noting there were prior warnings for officer safety, such as threats by Caldera to commit “suicide by cop,” the affidavit said.
Police advised YVC’s security department. School was not in session at the time, the affidavit said. YVC sent an email to students advising them about the situation.
After an office spotted Caldera in the 1100 block of Hamm Avenue, within a block of the campus, he tried to get away from police. Officers eventually found him in the 1100 block of South 11th Avenue, crouching in a driveway, the affidavit said.
Officers used a stun gun on Caldera after he refused to comply with orders to get on the ground. They found a loaded pistol magazine in a backyard near where Caldera was arrested, and a Yakima County sheriff’s patrol dog was used to trace Caldera’s steps, the affidavit said.
Between the dog search and video from a nearby home, police found a Kel-Tec .32-caliber pistol with a bullet in the chamber hidden in a food dish outside a house.
He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.