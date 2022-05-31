A 33-year-old man is accused of stealing a vehicle, kidnapping a 1-year-old infant, abandoning the infant in an alleyway where it is unlikely she would have been found and eluding police during a pursuit Sunday, Yakima police said.
Police responded at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday to the U.S. Postal Service on West Washington Avenue for a call about a kidnapped child and stolen vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An Amber alert was issued for the infant, who is the daughter of Yakima political figure Kenton Gartrell.
Izamar Gartrell, the infant’s mother, told police she had parked her vehicle in front of the U.S. Postal Service at 205 W. Washington Ave. and left it running with the infant inside so she could go into the post office to drop off a package, the affidavit said. The infant was sleeping in her car seat, according to the affidavit.
Gartrell said she was inside the post office for less than one minute, and when she walked outside, she noticed her vehicle had been stolen with the infant still inside, the affidavit said.
Police received a tip just before 11 a.m. from a citizen responding to the Amber Alert who said the stolen vehicle was at Sunnyside Food Mart at 600 Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside, the affidavit said. The caller said a Hispanic male with missing teeth and wearing a red shirt was sitting inside the vehicle, and no one else was with the man, the affidavit said.
The citizen said at 11:02 a.m. that the vehicle was leaving toward the highway in the direction of Grandview and Prosser, the affidavit said.
Police located the vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 82 and followed it for several miles until another officer was able to join to assist, the affidavit said. When police activated the lights and sirens in the patrol car, the suspect started slowing down and pulling over to the side of the freeway.
Before coming to a stop, the suspect accelerated and reentered the freeway and police initiated a pursuit, the affidavit said. Multiple vehicles had to swerve or were pushed to the shoulder to avoid being struck by the suspect's vehicle, which was traveling 100-110 mph and weaving in and out of traffic, the affidavit said.
The suspect also drove around spikes that had been deployed in the roadway, the affidavit said.
Police eventually pulled the vehicle over and arrested the suspect, the affidavit said.
The infant was not in the vehicle, and the suspect told police he had dropped the child off near a car wash and a marijuana store, the affidavit said.
The infant was found by her father in an alley just south of the Pepp’rmint Stick in Union Gap, still buckled into her car seat and next to some pallets, the affidavit said. She had been there for about an hour, according to the affidavit.
The suspect was taken to the Yakima Police Department and spoke with detectives, the affidavit said.
The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree kidnapping, eluding and second-degree abandonment of a dependent. He was scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon in Yakima County Superior Court.