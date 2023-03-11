A judge dismissed an attempted murder charge against a man accused of slashing a woman’s throat at the Yakima Fred Meyer in 2020, ordering him to remain in a state mental hospital.
At a Feb. 28 hearing in Yakima County Superior Court, Judge Richard Bartheld found that Muhammad Haris Tariq, 31, did not respond to treatment to restore his mental competency to stand trial, and ordered him evaluated for civil commitment at Eastern State Hospital.
Bartheld's order dismisses without prejudice attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and violation of a no-contact order in the Fred Meyer case, as well as violation of a no-contact order, eluding and driving with a suspended license in an unrelated incident.
By dismissing the charges without prejudice, prosecutors can refile them should Tariq be deemed competent to stand trial later.
Tariq had been going through mental health evaluations to see if he could understand the charges against him and assist his attorney in his defense.
In a Feb. 8 report from Eastern State Hospital, evaluators found Tariq demonstrated paranoia that others knew his thoughts, was distracted by voices in his head and didn’t show he could understand the charges against him, much less engage in a rational discussion of the case.
“While it is possible he has a factual understanding of legal procedure, as he has been opined to have the capacities to stand trial previously, his active psychotic symptoms appear to interfere with his capacity to convey such information effectively and apply it in his own case,” the report said.
Tariq is accused of slashing the throat of a then-66-year-old woman in the produce section of the North 40th Avenue Fred Meyer around noon July 18, 2020.
The woman told police that she was shopping when someone pulled her head back from behind before cutting her across her throat, according to a Yakima police affidavit. Her injuries were not life threatening, police said.
Surveillance video from the store also showed Tariq approaching another woman first, but he walked away after she turned toward him, the affidavit said.
Witnesses said Tariq calmly walked out of the store with the knife that police said he had stolen from the housewares section and left in a vehicle he took from his family without their permission, according to the affidavit.
Police and a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy recognized Tariq’s picture from prior encounters with him, the affidavit said, and he was arrested that evening.
The protective order charge stemmed from the fact that he was at his family’s home the day before and had an order barring him from being near his brother, according to court documents.
On July 4, 2019, he was accused of stabbing his brother twice during a fight at the family home. He entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity before pleading guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge in that case.
Tariq has prior convictions for violating no-contact orders and third-degree assault, according to court records. The third-degree assault charge stems from an incident where he swung a samurai sword at two women outside a Chestnut Avenue fruit warehouse in 2018.
At the time of his arrest, he was being considered for participation in the county’s Mental Health Court after being charged with violating the no-contact order, eluding and driving with a suspended license.
Tariq was transferred to Comprehensive Healthcare for an evaluation July 14, 2020, but he left without authorization the next day, Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic earlier said.
