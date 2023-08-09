Prosecutors have filed three first-degree assault charges against the man accused of shooting a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy Aug. 1.
John Winston Borgman, 34, is charged with one count for each person who was in the line of fire – deputies Travis Watkins and Andrew Wilkinson, and Borgman’s wife. Each of the charges also carries a firearms enhancement, which would add an additional five years to any sentence on each count should Borgman be found guilty.
Borgman is accused of firing military-style semiautomatic rifle at the deputies when they went to a domestic violence call at Borgman’s West Valley home.
A 911 operator received a “hang-up” call around 12:25 a.m. Aug. 1 from a home in the 900 block of South Fork Road, in which a man and woman were heard arguing, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police, who are investigating the incident at the sheriff’s request.
Dispatchers contacted someone at the house who said Borgman was there and might be assaulting his wife, the affidavit said.
Borgman’s wife and another witness said he was having drug and mental-health issues, and Borgman’s wife asked the deputies to help her get items from the house so she and her children could leave, the affidavit said.
At 1:15 a.m., the deputies walked her to the house, where she opened the door, and deputies saw Borgman in the front room with the AR-15-style rifle, the affidavit said. Wilkinson’s body camera showed Watkins ordering Borgman to drop the gun, and then both deputies running for cover as a shot was fired, the affidavit said.
Six more shots were heard on the recording as Wilkinson went to his vehicle to get his own rifle, and Watkins yelled out that he had been hit, the affidavit said. Wilkinson put Watkins in his patrol vehicle and drove him to a West Valley fire station for medical attention, the affidavit said.
As the deputies were driving to the fire station, they heard Borgman on their radio, and other officers ordered Borgman to walk down and surrender to them, the affidavit said. Officers said Borgman had come out of the house naked and was using the radio in Watkins’ vehicle to communicate with them.
Watkins was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds to his abdomen, left arm and hand, the affidavit said. He lost parts of two fingers in the shooting, and was released from the hospital the next day, the affidavit said.
Borgman had a prior conviction for second-degree robbery in 2009, and his right to own a firearm was restored in 2017, according to court records. In that robbery, Bowman said Borgman used pepper spray on a store employee when confronted about taking drugs from the store.
He is currently being held in the Yakima County jail in lieu of $750,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 16.
Watkins is the first sheriff's deputy to be shot in the line of duty since 2008, sheriff's spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
