An 18-year-old man is accused of kidnapping a 16-year boy, shooting from the window of a stolen car while driving and causing a crash with a police car in the White Swan area.
He made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court, where he faces possible charges that include kidnapping, robbery, drive-by shooting, eluding, hit-and-run attended, theft of a motor vehicle and theft of a firearm.
Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, Yakama Tribal Police responded to multiple calls about shots fired from a dark blue Dodge Charger in the 200 block of Second Street in White Swan.
Police spotted a car matching the description pulling out of the Totus Park housing project on Signal Peak Road, and attempted to stop it, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The driver of the Charger sped off, headed south of Fort Road, turned off the vehicle’s lights and slammed the brakes, causing a pursing officer to rear-end him, the affidavit said.
The suspect continued south on Fort Road and turned north on Nukshay Drive, and a 16-year-old boy exited the vehicle as it slowed, the affidavit said.
The suspect crashed a short time later and police arrested him without incident, the affidavit said.
The boy told police he contacted the suspect to buy marijuana from him. The boy said he got into the car with the suspect and that the suspect drew a handgun and demanded his money, the affidavit said.
The boy said the man locked him inside the car and began driving around and shooting from the car’s window, the affidavit said.
The man would not let the boy out of the car after several requests, the boy told police, the affidavit said.
The owner of the Charger came to the scene of the final crash and told police his car had been stolen. He also told police he had a handgun that was kept in a pocket of the passenger seat.
