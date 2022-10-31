A 30-year-old man accused of shooting at a police officer in the Lower Valley over the weekend made a preliminary appearance Monday in Yakima County Superior Court.
Jorge Albarran faces possible first-degree assault, possession of a stolen gun and unlawful possession of a gun charges.
On Saturday about 4:10 a.m., Sunnyside and Grandview police officers responded to a call concerning shots fired at a trailer court in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway.
A Sunnyside police officer approached a parked truck with door open and a man approached and began shooting; the officer returned fire, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The suspect ran and fell near a shed where he was arrested, the affidavit said.
The suspect suffered a gunshot wound to his hand and was missing a finger. He was taken Sunnyside Astria Hospital and transferred to Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, the affidavit said.
