A Yakima man charged with selling fentanyl to a man who subsequently died of a drug overdose failed to show up in court Monday.
Reymond Jason Linder, 26, was scheduled to enter a change of plea in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, where he is charged with controlled substance homicide and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. But by 10:30 a.m., Linder had not shown up, and Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett asked for a warrant for Linder’s arrest.
Linder has remained out of custody on $40,000 bail since his arrest in 2019.
Judge Richard Bartheld issued the warrant, setting bail at $80,000.
Linder was arrested in May 2019 following a six-month investigation by Yakima police into the death of Daniel P. Walsh of Yakima.
Walsh, 36, died of a fentanyl overdose on Dec. 12, 2017. Walsh had texted Linder the day before he died about buying oxycodone and Xanax pills, court document said, and the texts indicated that the deal was completed.
A witness told police that Walsh had previously overdosed after buying pills from Linder, the documents said, and Walsh had gone to Astria Regional Medical Center the day before he died thinking he had overdosed.
Linder, a witness told police, was panicking when he learned Walsh died and insisted he didn’t give Walsh any pills, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.