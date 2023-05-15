190523-yh-news-drugdeath-img01
Reymond Jason Linder, 22, left, appears in Yakima County Superior Court May 15, 2019. He has been charged with controlled-substance homicide after prosecutors say a man he sold drugs to in 2017 died of an overdose. (Donald W. Meyers, Yakima Herald-Republic)

 Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic

A Yakima man charged with selling fentanyl to a man who subsequently died of a drug overdose failed to show up in court Monday.

Reymond Jason Linder, 26, was scheduled to enter a change of plea in Yakima County Superior Court on Monday, where he is charged with controlled substance homicide and possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver. But by 10:30 a.m., Linder had not shown up, and Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barrett asked for a warrant for Linder’s arrest.

Linder has remained out of custody on $40,000 bail since his arrest in 2019.

Judge Richard Bartheld issued the warrant, setting bail at $80,000.

Linder was arrested in May 2019 following a six-month investigation by Yakima police into the death of Daniel P. Walsh of Yakima.

Walsh, 36, died of a fentanyl overdose on Dec. 12, 2017. Walsh had texted Linder the day before he died about buying oxycodone and Xanax pills, court document said, and the texts indicated that the deal was completed.

A witness told police that Walsh had previously overdosed after buying pills from Linder, the documents said, and Walsh had gone to Astria Regional Medical Center the day before he died thinking he had overdosed.

Linder, a witness told police, was panicking when he learned Walsh died and insisted he didn’t give Walsh any pills, according to court documents.

Reach Donald W. Meyers at dmeyers@yakimaherald.com.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Donald W. Meyers is a multimedia journalist at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering crime and courts. He is also the writer behind “It Happened Here,” a weekly history column. Before coming to Yakima, Meyers covered a wide variety of beats at The Salt Lake Tribune, Daily Herald, and daily and weekly newspapers across New Jersey. He is also a member of the Society of Professional Journalists, serving as a regional officer in the organization as well as on the national Freedom of Information Committee.

