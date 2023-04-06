Yakima police say a 19-year-old man pulled a gun on Fiesta Foods employees after being caught shoplifting candy bars Tuesday.
Police went to the East Nob Hill Boulevard grocery store around 5:20 p.m. for a report of an assault with a weapon. A store employee said he saw the man place some candy bars in his back pocket and went to the self-checkout lane, where he only paid for a soda, according to a police affidavit.
Two store employees confronted the man and took him to an office, where he was told he could not come back to the store, the affidavit said. The store employees found photos of the man connected to other shoplifting incidents at other stores, and the man told them he had warrants for his arrest, the affidavit said.
While one employee went to call police, the man swung his fist at the other employee, who pushed him against the wall, the affidavit said. The man then scratched the employee on the neck and tried to run out the store before he was stopped and employees handcuffed him in front and sat him in a chair, the affidavit said.
Shortly afterward, the man reached into his bag and pulled out a gun and pointed at the employees, who struggled with him for control of the weapon, the affidavit said. During the fight, the man threatened to shoot the employees, who were able to disarm him.
Police booked the man into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree assault, second-degree unlawful firearms possession, third-degree theft, felony harassment and fourth-degree assault.
At a Wednesday preliminary appearance hearing, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said the docket did not list the first-degree assaults, and said it might be charged as a second-degree assault with a firearms enhancement.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Blaine Gibson set bail at $25,000.
(1) comment
$25k bail? These pathetic judges are part of the crime problem and need to be replaced with ones who will at least make a noteworthy attempt to keep these thugs off of our streets.
Log in to reply
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.