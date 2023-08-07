A Sunnyside gang member was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to assaulting four people in two separate incidents.
Francisco Rodofo Samaniego, 35, had pleaded guilty earlier to two counts of second-degree assault in each case. In return, prosecutors dropped four counts of first-degree assault and one count each of drive-by shooting and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
At a July 31 sentencing hearing, Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld sentenced Samaniego to seven years on each count, to run together, as well as a one-year firearm enhancement. The base sentences are at the top of the sentencing range based on the charge and Samaniego’s prior criminal history.
In the first case, Samaniego was accused of ramming a Tacoma-area couple’s car on July 15, 2022.
Deputies were heading to Samaniego’s home in the 300 block of Kriner Road to investigate a report of a drive-by shooting when a 911 call came in around 12:40 a.m. from a man who said his vehicle had been rammed in the 8300 block of Van Belle Road, about a mile away.
Sunnyside police found Samaniego in the area and detained him, according to court documents.
The man told police he and his wife were driving to see their children at a church camp in Goldendale when a larger vehicle hit them in the rear, then came around the driver’s side and slammed into them to force them off the road, according to court documents.
Investigators said the evidence suggested that Samaniego believed the couple’s vehicle was involved in the shooting at his house, and he pursued them, court documents said.
At the time of the incident, Samaniego was out on bail pending trial on a charge of first-degree unlawful firearms possession, and he has prior convictions in Yakima County Superior Court for second-degree robbery, first-degree unlawful firearms possession, second-degree assault and methamphetamine possession. He also has a federal conviction for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
After posting bail in July 2022 case, Samaniego was arrested after his brother and another person said he shot at the car they were in in February.
The alleged victims said the car was followed from Legends Casino Hotel, where the victim saw Samaniego, the affidavit said. At the Outlook exit, the victims’ vehicle’s rear window was shot out, and the car following them pulled alongside and Samaniego was seen firing at the car, the affidavit said.
Grandview and Sunnyside police and a Yakima County sheriff’s deputy went to the house where Samaniego was said to be staying and found a car parked there that matched the description of the one in the incident, the affidavit said, and its hood was warm to the touch. Officers also found a spent shell casing at the bottom of the windshield, according to the affidavit.
A man at the house told officers he had been driving the car and that Samaniego told him to follow the vehicle, the affidavit said, and Samaniego leaned out the passenger window to fire at it.
