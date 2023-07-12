A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of his father near Naches Wednesday afternoon.
Deputies and paramedics were called to the 1600 block of Clemans Drive around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a man who was shot in the chest by his son, sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said.
Deputies detained the son at the scene, and his 75-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:10 p.m. after attempts to revive him with CPR. Sheriff’s investigators are continuing to process the scene, Schilperoort said.
The man’s death is the 20th homicide in Yakima County this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.