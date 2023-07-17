FILE — Charles Edward Hoffert holds up his bandaged hand during a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Hoffert, who was arrested following a June 16, 2022, standoff at his Summitview Avenue home, was in court for a preliminary appearance on an allegation that he attacked a police dog during the standoff. He recently pleaded guilty to lesser charges in Yakima County District Court.