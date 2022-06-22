A man arrested following an hourslong standoff in Yakima last week is now accused of hitting and biting a police dog.
Charles Edward Hoffert, 62, made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday, where Judge Jeff Swan found probable cause to hold him on suspicion of harming a police dog.
Police initially went to Hoffert’s home at 2214 Summitview Ave. to arrest him on suspicion of felony harassment after some of his former co-workers said he made threats to kill them.
Hoffert would not surrender to police, which resulted in police cordoning off a six-block stretch of Summitview Avenue and deploying the Yakima SWAT team for a standoff that lasted more than six and a half hours.
When SWAT officers finally got into the house, they found Hoffert hiding in a bathroom. Through a hole in the bathroom, Hoffert shoved a metal bar out and struck patrol dog K-9 Trex in the side, a probable cause affidavit said. The bar also went into Trex’s mouth and throat and appeared to injure him, the affidavit said.
Trex bit the bar, preventing Hoffert from pulling it back, the affidavit said, and SWAT team members were able to break down the door, breaking the bar.
Hoffert swung the broken bar at police, the affidavit said, and Trex went into the bathroom and bit Hoffert’s right hand. Hoffert then bit Trex on the neck and ear, the affidavit said. The status of the dog wasn’t immediately available.
Police were able to apprehend Hoffert, who was treated for the dog bite before being booked into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of felony harassment and resisting arrest.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Troy Clements noted that Hoffert was facing charges from a 2020 standoff at his home, where he shot a rifle at a neighbor’s house and a power transformer.
He has been charged with reckless endangerment and malicious mischief in that case.
“The biggest concern to the community is this escalating conduct that really puts the question of what Mr. Hoffert might or might not do,” Clements said.
Swan set bail at $5,000 and ordered it to run concurrent with the $10,000 bail that was set last week.
